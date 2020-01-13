Company: Bob's Red Mill

Website: www.bobsredmill.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National and Foodservice

Suggested Retail Price: $4.89

Product Snapshot: Bob’s Red Mill, recognized for offering a wide range of wholesome baking mixes for more than 40 years, has expanded its options with a new, even more convenient mix. Now consumers can just add water to Bob’s Red Mill’s new Homestyle Pancake & Waffle Mix for light and fluffy pancakes with terrific texture and classic taste.

Homestyle Pancake & Waffle Mix joins the company’s impressive lineup of pancake mixes created for every taste and dietary preference, including high protein, whole grain, gluten free, paleo and more. Requiring just one step to prepare, the new mix is made for those who crave simplicity without sacrificing flavor.

“We recognize convenience is a growing priority for our customers, who also value wholesome ingredients,” said Bob’s Red Mill CEO Dennis Vaughn. “Just as we’ve done with our on-the-go oatmeal cups, we’re making one of our favorite products easier to prepare than ever before, while taking care to use nothing but simple ingredients.”

Unlike traditional just-add-water pancake mixes that use ingredients like modified food starch and partially-hydrogenated soybean oil, Bob’s Red Mill’s Homestyle Pancake & Waffle Mix features simple, Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients including buttermilk, butter, eggs and Bob’s Red Mill’s famous flour, providing everything you need for a complete mix that makes perfectly delicious pancakes every time.

“Some of my fondest childhood memories include waking up to the aroma of my mother’s pancakes sizzling on the griddle,” said President and Founder Bob Moore. “That’s why I’m so excited to extend that same homestyle flavor I remember to our customers, who I hope create lasting memories of their own with this new mix.”

Bob’s Red Mill Homestyle Pancake & Waffle Mix is available now at www.bobsredmill.com and will hit natural and conventional grocery shelves nationwide in 2020 at a suggested retail price of $4.89 per 24 oz. bag. It will also be available in a 25-lb bulk size for food service.