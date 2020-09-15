Company: GOOD GOOD

Website: https://goodgood.net

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.48-$2.98

Product Snapshot: It’s no secret that there aren’t many keto-friendly bars that keep you full, satisfy your sweet tooth and actually taste good, especially when it comes to breakfast during busy mornings and scrambling work + home/hybrid school. Launching September 16, GOOD GOOD’s Krunchy Keto Bars check all those boxes!

The nutrient-packed bar are only 130 calories with only 2 net carbs, as well as 6g of fiber—keeping you full longer! By comparison, most instant oatmeals and quinoa only contain 5g of fiber. The bars are available in two tasty varieties. Raspberry Cheesecake gives your taste buds a slice of heaven with every bite, and boasts 13g of protein, white chocolate with fibers and collagen. Additionally, the dreamy Salty Caramel Nut tastes like your favorite candy chocolate bar and features 8g of protein and milk chocolate with fibers.

While many keto products/bars are made with controversial sweeteners such as sucralose and aspartame, GOOD GOOD’s Krunchy Keto Bars are sweetened to perfection with stevia and erythritol.