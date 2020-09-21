Company: Distinctive Foods

Website: www.distinctivefoods.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.00-$10.00

Product Snapshot: Wheeling, Illinois-based Distinctive Foods, the preeminent and leading producer of Bageldogs, Pretzeldogs, and other dough-wrapped proteins, recently debuted Pabst Blue Ribbon Mini Pretzel Beer Brats to a national audience after entering into a licensing agreement with Pabst Brewing Company earlier this year.

The Pabst Blue Ribbon Mini Pretzel Beer Brats are made with miniature hardwood smoked traditional bratwurst that are cooked with Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer using a decades old family recipe. These classic beer brats are then wrapped in a traditional pretzel bread making for an irresistible appetizer everyone will love. Fully cooked and easy to prepare, the mini pretzel beer brats are made for entertaining, snacks or a meal and require less than one minute in the microwave.

“Our partnership with Pabst Brewing gave us the opportunity to capitalize on our wrapped-protein expertise to create a truly unique snacking and entertaining product using Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer to create a fun twist on the classic Pigs-in-a-Blanket appetizer,” said Josh Harris, president and founder of Distinctive Foods.

Sold under the Chicago Deli brand, the Pabst Blue Ribbon Mini Pretzel Wrapped Beer Brats are currently available at 266 Sam’s Club locations in 23 states and Puerto Rico, and on SamsClub.com. The mini beer brats are also available in convenient foodservice packaging for commercial and non-commercial operations.

Distinctive Foods, LLC is a specialty manufacturing company with tunnel-oven capabilities, a premium USDA artisan bakery and a cult-like following. Founded in 2000, the company is built around three key product lines: Flatbread Crackers; handmade value-added Desserts; and Dough-Wrapped Proteins. Distinctive operates two Chicago-based SQF certified facilities, producing its own brands including Chicago Flats, Pie Piper, Chicago Deli and Butcher & Baker. For more information, visit www.distinctivefoods.com.

Pabst Blue Ribbon is owned by Pabst Brewing Company. American-owned and operated since its founding in Milwaukee in 1844, Pabst Brewing Company is America's largest privately held brewing company. Pabst Blue Ribbon believes in challenging the status quo and being okay with trying new things.