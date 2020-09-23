ALDI released the second annual Fan Favorites survey results, showcasing a powerful testament to #ALDILove, with more than 177,000 shoppers voting for their most-loved ALDI- exclusive products across 20 categories. The results are in, and ALDI is proud to share this year’s Fan Favorites.

Mama Cozzi’s Take & Bake Deli Pizza earned the title of overall winner and repeated as the Fan Favorite in the easy meal category, receiving more than 55,000 votes. Based on feedback from the loyal and vocal ALDI fan community, a few new categories also joined this year’s survey, including fall and winter seasonal items and “better than the brand.”

The snack/bakery 2020 Fan Favorites winners by category are:

Overall : Mama Cozzi’s Take & Bake Deli Pizza

: Mama Cozzi’s Take & Bake Deli Pizza Better than brand : L’oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

: L’oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls Bread or baked good : Specially Selected Brioche Buns

: Specially Selected Brioche Buns Easy meal : Mama Cozzi’s Take & Bake Deli Pizza*

: Mama Cozzi’s Take & Bake Deli Pizza* Fall seasonal : Bake Shop Apple Cider Donuts

: Bake Shop Apple Cider Donuts Gluten-free : Savoritz Parmesan Crisps

: Savoritz Parmesan Crisps Snack : Clancy’s Kettle Chips

: Clancy’s Kettle Chips Sweet treat or dessert: Benton's Cookies

“The incredible response to our second Fan Favorites survey reinforces how much our customers love ALDI-exclusive items,” said Joan Kavanaugh, vice president of national buying. “ALDI is known for its commitment to high-quality groceries at unbeatable prices, but it's our loyal fans who truly define us. They are passionate about their most-loved products and share that excitement within their communities and with us.

“This survey creates another opportunity to hear directly what our consumers want and need most,” Kavanaugh continued. “As a result, we’ve added extra refrigerated space in stores and expanded our product offerings to include a broader selection of meats and seafood, fresh produce and better-for-you options. It is exciting to see several newer items ranked the highest among Fan Favorites.”

ALDI offers exceptional products at unbeatable prices that fit a variety of lifestyles and food preferences. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-exclusive products is award-winning, and many of the Fan Favorites winners have earned distinctions, including the Good Housekeeping Seal and awards from other third-party organizations. Providing affordable and high-quality products for shoppers is the top priority for ALDI.

For more information on the 2020 Fan Favorites and other award-winning ALDI products, please visit aldi.us.