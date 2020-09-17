Company: Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Product Snapshot: Del Monte Foods, Inc. introduced Del Monte Oats To Go, a ready-to-eat oatmeal cup made with whole grains and 100 percent real fruit. Oats To Go brings homestyle oatmeal goodness in an accessible and convenient way.

This product innovation addresses modern shopper's needs and leans into the growing popularity of the breakfast on-the-go and oatmeal trends. The global oatmeal market is projected to reach $3.32 billion by 2026 and Del Monte is part of this growth.

Pre-portioned, shelf-stable, and packed with fresh fruit flavors Oats To Go has all the necessary nutrients of a healthy breakfast. Whether working from home, commuting during a hectic morning or just need a quick bite, Oats To Go can be enjoyed warm or cold and provides the convenience to enjoy oatmeal at a moment's notice. Available flavors include Maple Brown Sugar Crunch, Banana Nut, Triple Berry Almond and Apple Cinnamon Crunch. Oats To Go is a wholesome option that contains a good source of fiber, 10g of protein, 20g of whole grains, and half a serving of real fruit in each cup.