Oregon native Nicole Harrison, winner of Fresh Del Monte’s BUNCH OF GOOD sweepstakes, presented a check for $10,000 on behalf of Fresh Del Monte’s "Bunch of Good Society" to Nate Crone, agriculture sourcing partnerships: produce, of Feeding America, on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

The BUNCH OF GOOD campaign emphasized Fresh Del Monte’s corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts to make A Brighter World Tomorrow, giving consumers a look inside the brand’s core values and commitment to communities, education, ecosystems, healthcare, wildlife preservation and much more. To coincide with the campaign, Fresh Del Monte invited consumers to pledge to spread goodness to many and make the world a better place by visiting ABunchOfGood.com, where the brand offered an all-expenses-paid trip to one lucky participant. Chosen at random from over 16,100 ‘bananefactors,’ Nicole presented the generous donation on behalf of the ‘Bunch of Good Society.'

As a thank you for representing the society, Nicole and a guest were given a few days of relaxation at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, WI.