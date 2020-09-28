Toray Plastics (America), Inc. has announced three senior-level promotions. Christopher Roy has been promoted to the position of executive vice president and will oversee the company’s Torayfan and Lumirror divisions. His leadership role in providing support to Toray’s sister company Toray Films Europe will also be expanded. Matt Brown is now vice president and general manager of the Lumirror Division, and Chris Nothnagle has been appointed to the position of senior director of sales and marketing in that division.

Christopher Roy has most recently served the company as the Torayfan Division’s senior vice president and general manager. He joined Toray in 1998 and has held several positions, including director of national sales, director of sales and marketing, senior director of sales and marketing, and general manager. Prior to joining Toray, Roy launched his career in the plastics industry working in the injection molding segment for seven years as a vice president.

Matt Brown was appointed general manager of the Lumirror Division in 2015. Prior to that he was the general manager of the Torayfan Division’s industrial film business, a position he had held since 2010. Brown joined Toray in 2003. Chris Nothnagle joined Toray in 2015 as the senior director of converting development. He transitioned to the position of senior director of corporate marketing in 2017. Prior to joining Toray he worked as a product manager and market development manager in the film industry.

“Toray’s success is the result of hard work and a commitment to teamwork, and Chris Roy, Matt Brown, and Chris Nothnagle have demonstrated a terrific synergy,” says Mike Brandmeier, president and CEO, Toray Plastics (America), Inc. “Each possesses vast industry and product knowledge, extensive management expertise with an ability to inspire excellence in others, and a capacity for creative vision. They’ve been instrumental in driving change and growth while deftly navigating challenges. I look forward to their individual and collective contributions yet to come.”