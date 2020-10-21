Toray Plastics (America), Inc., has announced that James Ota has been promoted to the position of Sales Representative in the Torayfan Division. Ota has most recently served Toray as a sales and marketing analyst in that division, a position he had held since 2017. Ota joined Toray in 2016 as a process control management engineer after graduating from the University of Rhode Island with a B.S. in chemical engineering and a concentration in biology. In 2015 he was a URI chemical engineering intern in the division.

“James has been a valuable member of the Toray team, beginning with his time as an intern here,” says Christopher Voght, general manager, Torayfan Division. “During his tenure he’s gained valuable insight into our customers’ needs and the complexity of the industry. We also appreciate his diligence, enthusiasm, and fresh perspective. The Torayfan Division is poised for even greater success, and we’re very pleased to have James assume this new role.”