Toray Plastics (America), Inc., has announced three promotions within its Torayfan Division. Christopher Voght has been promoted to the position of general manager, Franco Chicarella is now the director of sales, and Amanda Whaley has been named the division’s national sales manager.

Christopher Voght has most recently served Toray as the senior director of sales of the Torayfan Division. Prior to that, he was the director of the Strategic Alliance Group, where he oversaw a team that handled key accounts. Voght joined Toray in 1999 after graduating with a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Massachusetts and has held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility in engineering, product management, and sales functions. Voght earned an M.B.A. from Babson College.

Franco Chicarella was appointed national sales manager of the Torayfan Division in 2013. He has also served the division as a business manager. Chicarella joined Toray in 2000 as an engineering intern and signed on full-time in 2001 as a process engineer in the Lumirror Division. In 2010 he shifted back to the Torayfan Division as a product manager.

Amanda Whaley most recently served the company as the division’s senior accounts manager. In 2017, she was appointed to the position of key accounts manager, following two years of service as product manager. Prior to that, Whaley served as a Torayfan sales and marketing analyst, a position she held for two years. Whaley joined Toray in 2012 as a cost analyst in the Accounting Department.

“The entire Torayfan Division team has done a remarkable job, and Chris, Franco, and Amanda have been instrumental in nurturing its success,” says Mike Brandmeier, president and CEO, Toray Plastics (America), Inc. “The Torayfan Division is poised for even more growth as the result of strategic long-term planning and significant capital infusions made during the past five years. I’m very confident each will surpass their previous accomplishments and support the continued success of the other team members and Toray overall.”