Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: www.rxbar.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $25.99 (box of 12 bars)

Product Snapshot: You no longer need pie pans and cookie cutters to enjoy your favorite holiday flavors—RXBAR has you covered with its latest seasonal offerings. RXBAR recently announced the debut of the new, limited edition Pecan RXBAR , as well as the return of the Gingerbread RXBAR . Both are good-for-you twists on the traditional homemade desserts that we all know and love.

"We want our fans to be able to enjoy the classic dessert flavors they crave in a wholesome, nutritious package any time they like," said Jim Murray, president, RXBAR. "Our RXBAR Gingerbread has become a fan favorite and makes its return for a fourth consecutive year. This year's new Pecan RXBAR is the perfect combination of real ingredients to give you that warm, delicious pecan pie flavor."

Made with buttery, nutty pecans and a dash of cinnamon, as well as RXBAR's signature base of egg whites, dates and a few other simple ingredients, the Pecan RXBAR features 12 grams of high-quality protein and 0 grams of added sugar. And, unlike a slice of your grandma's famous pie, Pecan RXBAR can be stashed away and enjoyed any time - whether it is part of your breakfast on-the-go, a holiday road trip snack, a treat for that late-night sweet tooth or any time in between.

RXBAR Gingerbread also boasts no added sugar, 12 grams of protein and is made with allspice, ginger and sea salt for the perfect amount of spice and everything nice.

RXBAR's limited edition Pecan and Gingerbread flavors are available for purchase online at RXBAR.com, Amazon.com and in select grocery, specialty and mass retailers across the U.S., while supplies last.