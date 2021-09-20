Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: www.rxbar.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49/bar; $8.99/4-ct.

Product Snapshot: On top of Pumpkin Spice, RXBAR is launching a brand new holiday flavor (Snickerdoodle, a Trader Joe’s exclusive launching on September 20, 2021) and bringing back fan favorites Gingerbread and Pecan mid-September to complete its holiday line-up.

These bars were inspired by the holiday treats we all know and love, and use simple ingredients, no gluten and 0g added sugar, making it easy for fans to get their festive flavor fix. Each is made with RXBAR’s signature base—egg whites for protein, dates to bind, and nuts for texture—along with a few other simple, seasonal ingredients for a better way to indulge during the holidays.

Gingerbread and Pecan will be available at RXBAR.com and in select grocery, specialty and mass retailers across the U.S. while Snickerdoodle will be a nationwide Trader Joe’s exclusive.

About the holiday flavors:

RXBAR Gingerbread: With no added sugar and spice, this limited-edition bar is everything nice. It’s made with allspice, real ginger, sea salt, and a few other simple ingredients. Gumdrop buttons not included.

RXBAR Pecan: Limited-edition RXBAR Pecan is made with real pecans and a hint of cinnamon. If you’re in a pinch for time, but still want to enjoy the flavors of the holidays, this quick and easy treat is sure to satisfy.

RXBAR Snickerdoodle: One bite into this and you’ll be brought back to the days of reaching your hand in the cookie jar during the holidays; except this time, this decadent holiday treat is packing 12g of protein. RXBAR’s limited-edition Snickerdoodle bars are made with just a handful of simple ingredients like cinnamon, egg whites, dates, and nuts.







