Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: rxbar.com

Introduced: August/September 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.79/bar, $9.99/4-pack, $25.99/12-pack

Product Snapshot: RXBAR has announced the return of three limited-time only flavors, including Pumpkin Spice, Pecan, and Gingerbread.

Available in three seasonal flavors, RXBAR Gingerbread, RXBAR Pecan and RXBAR Pumpkin Spice (priced at $2.79/bar; $9.99/4-pack; $25.99/12-pack) all boast the brand's simple core ingredient list: egg whites for 12g of protein, dates to bind, nuts for texture, and 0g added sugar.

RXBAR Pumpkin Spice is available for purchase on RXBAR.com and in select retail stores nationwide. RXBAR Gingerbread and Pecan can be purchased online at RXBAR.com starting September 20 and in select grocery, specialty, and mass retailers across the U.S. beginning late September.



