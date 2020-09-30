Company: ONE Brands

Website: www.One1Brands.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $27.99 (30-count)

Product Snapshot: ONE Brands, one of the fastest-growing protein bar companies in the U.S. and makers of ONE and ONE PLANT Bars, has announced the addition of new ONE Minis to its expanding portfolio of protein bar options.

Each ONE Minis bar has 7 grams of protein, 80 calories and has less than ONE gram of sugar in a portable little package—providing a powerfully delicious boost anytime, anyplace, anywhere. Available in the brand's popular Maple Glazed Doughnut and Birthday Cake varieties, ONE Minis lets consumers enjoy their favorite ONE Bar flavors at home, on the go and everywhere in between.

"There are those times of the day that you need a little boost to power through and ONE Minis perfectly satisfies that moment," said Peter Burns, president of ONE Brands. "Birthday Cake and Maple Glazed Doughnut are two of our top ONE fan-favorite flavors, and we are excited to introduce them in mini versions to fit into more parts of our consumers' days and snacking habits."

ONE Minis are available today on Amazon in 30 counts of both Birthday Cake and Maple Glazed Doughnut, with expanded retail distribution of 10ct packs of Maple Glazed Doughnut at Walmart this fall. ONE fans everywhere are encouraged to share the love on social media with the hashtag #YouveFoundtheMiniONE and tag @one1brands.

For more information on ONE Brands, please visit www.one1brands.com.