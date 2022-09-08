ONE Brands, makers of ONE, ONE Plant, and ONE MINIS Bars, is launching its newest line of bars, ONE CRUNCH, available today online and in select Walmart stores, as well as coming soon to Amazon and Target.

ONE CRUNCH protein bars are packed with 12 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar and include three flavors: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon French Toast, and Marshmallow Treat. The suggested retail price is $7.47-$9.04.

"After a day of working hard, new ONE CRUNCH protein bars are the perfect way to power through afternoon hunger and fatigue," said Eric Clawson, ONE Brands' general manager. "ONE Brands is known for our flavor innovation, and you can expect more exciting flavors like marshmallow or French toast, delivered without all the sugar and combined with powerful protein in this new line of bars."

ONE CRUNCH Bars are available nationwide and are sold individually and in variety packs.

For more information on ONE Brands, visit one1brands.com.