PepsiCo launches new direct-to-consumer offerings to deliver food & beverage products and meet increased demand amid pandemic

As consumers increasingly turn online for their food and beverage needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced the launch of PantryShop.com and Snacks.com, two direct-to-consumer websites where shoppers can order an assortment of PepsiCo's trusted and loved food and beverage brands.

"Over the last few years, PepsiCo has been working to be a faster, stronger, better company, one that is laser focused on meeting consumer needs and winning in the marketplace. Investing in eCommerce and digital capabilities and talent has been—and will continue to be—a big part of that effort," said Gibu Thomas, senior vice president & head of eCommerce. "In these uncertain times, as more and more consumers are using eCommerce channels to purchase food and beverage products, PantryShop.com and Snacks.com offer shoppers another alternative for easy and fast access to products they love."

PantryShop.com

On PantryShop.com, consumers can order specialized bundles containing PepsiCo's top-selling, pantry favorites from brands like Quaker, Gatorade, SunChips and Tropicana, within categories such as "Rise & Shine," "Snacking," and "Workout & Recovery." These pantry kits have been thoughtfully curated based on affinity research and are designed to meet consumers' 'new normal' such as working and exercising from home and homeschooling. They are easily accessible through a seamless, mobile-optimized ordering experience: with just a couple of clicks, shoppers can check out with free standard shipping. The multi-product pantry kits are priced at $29.95 and $49.95. PantryShop.com was developed completely in-house leveraging end-to-end capabilities built from the ground up by PepsiCo's eCommerce team.

Snacks.com

On Snacks.com, consumers can choose from more than 100 of their favorite Frito-Lay products from a variety of iconic brands like Lay's, Tostitos, Cheetos and Ruffles, as well as dips, crackers, nuts and more. New items will continue to be added in the coming months as the site is customized to meet consumer preferences. As an introductory offer, shoppers will receive free shipping with a purchase of $15 or more.

"We've seen incredibly strong demand for our snacks during this time, and Snacks.com offers consumers another way to purchase the products they love, delivered right to their door," said Michael Lindsey, chief transformation & strategy officer for Frito-Lay North America. "Snacks.com provides our incredibly loyal Frito-Lay shoppers with beloved products like Lay's Classic potato chips, Doritos Cool Ranch flavored tortilla chips and Flamin' Hot Cheetos so they can quickly and conveniently fill their pantries."

PantryShop.com and Snacks.com were developed from concept to execution in less than 30 days by leveraging a combination of PepsiCo's technology, insights, resources and inventory to quickly meet consumers' evolving needs. In addition to buying for themselves, consumers can ship products as gifts to friends and family via both platforms and the majority of orders on PantryShop.com and Snacks.com will arrive within two business days.

Visit www.pantryshop.com and www.snacks.com to learn more.