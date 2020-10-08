Company: Comax Flavors

Website: www.comaxflavors.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Tropical flavors are a mainstay year-round and particularly popular during the summer. Take a trip to the tropics without a plane ticket or passport. Like a vacation in a bottle, Comax is excited to release the Greetings From The Tropics Collection in six mouthwatering and juicy flavors: Coconut, Guava, Mango, Papaya, Passionfruit, and Pineapple. These tropical temptations are made to be natural, water-soluble, liquid, non-GMO, and allergen-free. This versatile tropical flavor range can be used in a variety of applications including non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, baked goods and confections, savory sauces, and entrees as well as dairy and plant-based products.

“Comax is thrilled to offer our customers this refreshing and exotic fruit collection,” states Catherine Armstrong, vice president of corporate communications for Comax Flavors.

Coconut: Fresh shredded coconut harmoniously blends creamy and milky characteristics with sweet and fruity tropical accords.

Guava: Exotic and creamy, vibrant guava highlights fresh green, mildly sour nuances with subtle spicy and citrus attributes with sulfury base notes.

Mango: Pulpy and creamy, mango is refreshingly juicy with tropical citrus accents and faint sulfury attributes.

Papaya: Sweet and creamy, papaya offers fruity green accords with hints of melon and a mild sulfury background.

Passionfruit: Robust and tangy, passionfruit is anchored by juicy, tart, citrus, and tropical notes with delicate floral nuances and an anticipated sulfury base.

Pineapple: Juicy, sun-kissed tropical pineapple mingles with faint creamy accents and slightly cooked acidic nuances.

For more information, visit Comax’s website https://www.comaxflavors.com/.