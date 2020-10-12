Company: Cape Cod
Website: www.capecodchips.com
Introduced: October 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $3.79
Product Snapshot: Cape Cod Potato Chips is re-releasing limited-edition Pink Himalayan Salt & Red Wine Potato Chips in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Tangy red wine vinegar and savory pink Himalayan salt come together to create the mouthwatering and pink-tinted Limited Edition Cape Cod Pink Himalayan Salt & Red Wine Vinegar Potato Chips for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
For the 4th year, 5 percent of proceeds from every purchase will support breast cancer research at the Susan F. Smith Center for Women's Cancers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a New England-based comprehensive cancer treatment and research center.