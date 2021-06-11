Company: Cape Cod

Website: www.capecodchips.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.79

Product Snapshot: Crafted with the essence of summer in mind, Cape Cod Summer Potato Chips are made by bringing together the simple elegance of cracked black pepper with the crisp flavor of lemon—the perfect snack for the ultimate summer.

Available only during Summer 2021, you can find the Limited Edition flavor at select retailers nationwide including Ahold, Publix and Harris Teeter, while supplies last.