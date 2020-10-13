Company: Crispy Fruit

Website: https://crispygreen.com/

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.49-$7.49

Product Snapshot: All Strawberry Crispy Fruit made its debut at retailers across the country in February. Crispy Green is very excited to bring this flavor to consumers in response to a strong request for a berry product. And just as all Crispy Fruit flavors, All Strawberry is pure fruit, nothing else—no added sugar, clean single ingredient, Non-GMO and under 60 calories per serving! Crispy Green captures the nutrients and flavor of delicious, ripe strawberries, and freeze-dries to the perfect crispy texture for a berry delicious AND healthy grab-n-go snack.

SRPs are $1.49 for a single-serving pack and $7.99 for a 6-pack.