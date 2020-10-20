Company: So Nourished

Website: www.sonourished.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.99

Product Snapshot: So Nourished recently released a Grain-Free Keto Granola Mix.

The brand-new granola is keto, gluten-free, grain-free and made in the USA with high-quality ingredients without the sugar. As keto dieters for over six years, Rami and Vicky vigorously tested and improved the keto granola for over a year until they found the perfect flavor and consistency with only 2-3 net carbs and 5 grams of fiber per serving. The first three flavors to drop are Maple Pecan, Blueberry Almond and Coconut Cashew and will retail for $9.99 each.

For a bit more on So Nourished: the couple has spent the last ten years researching, writing books and customized meal plans, creating products and following a keto lifestyle and are the true authorities and experts on the keto lifestyle and nutritional enlightenment. Their goal of creating So Nourished is to create a “Ketopia” or Keto “Utopia” through widespread growth and education, offering products, ingredients, services and resources for their followers and those who are curious about the keto lifestyle.