Outstanding Foods, maker of PigOut Pigless Pork Rinds and TakeOut Meal-In-A-Bag Puffs, has raised $10 million in a Series A financing led by SternAegis Ventures. With this additional capital, Outstanding Foods will endeavor to expand both its retail footprint as well as its direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) marketing efforts. Outstanding will also use the proceeds of this financing to bolster its research and development team led by cofounder Chef Dave Anderson in order to accelerate the development of new outstanding market-ready plant-based products. Notable strategic investors Kenneth Harris, former Chairman of the Board of Enjoy Life Foods, and Javier Valéz-Bautista, former CEO of Mission Foods and current CEO of El Dorado Foods, both invested in the financing.

With this Series A financing, Outstanding Foods shall continue to execute upon a plan of rapid retailer expansion both nationally and globally in support of its first product, PigOut Pigless Pork Rinds, and its most recent innovation, TakeOut Meal-In-A-Bag Puffs.

“We’ve experienced explosive growth in 2020 in both our DTC and retailer channels, and feedback on our Addictively Delicious™ and nutritious products has been outstandingly positive,” said Bill Glaser, CEO and co-founder of Outstanding Foods. “This Series A financing will enable us to accelerate our mission of making it easier for anyone to eat healthier plant-based foods. Look for more Outstanding Foods tasty innovative products to come!”

“We are committed to supporting the Outstanding Foods team in its mission to develop a plant-based snack products global brand,” said Cassel Shapiro, CFA, partner, SternAegis Ventures. “Outstanding Foods is led by passionate serial entrepreneurs seeking to push the boundaries of what’s possible with plant-based ingredients.”

Outstanding Foods was cofounded by Bill Glaser and Chef Dave Anderson out of a shared, decades-long love for plant-based foods. With a desire to make plant-based eating Tasty as Hell, Outstanding Foods creates snacks that everyone—from meat lovers to herbivores—can enjoy mindfully without sacrificing taste or texture. Outstanding Foods products are currently sold in retailers nationwide including locations at Walmart, Kroger, Whole Foods and southwest 7-11 locations.

To learn more about Outstanding Foods, check them out at www.outstandingfoods.com and on Instagram at @outstandingfoods.