While communities across the country have embraced varying approaches to the Halloween season, consumers and shoppers are confidently developing creative and safe ways to enjoy Halloween and make sure that chocolate and candy play a role in their celebrations. In fact, 80 percent of Americans say they can’t imagine the Halloween season without chocolate and candy.

The National Confectioners Association has been helping drive this sentiment with shoppers, echoing calls for a socially distanced but not socially awkward Halloween 2020. There will be regional differences in how consumers decide to celebrate this year, but that doesn’t mean anyone needs to sit this year out. Instead, people are embracing the opportunity to come up with new traditions with their neighbors, close friends and families—and incorporate their favorite treats along the way.

With so much attention on Halloween, NCA is ensuring that retailers have the tools they need to communicate with their shoppers this Halloween season. CandyUSA.com/H20 is a custom-built digital hub that houses resources to help retailers promote Halloween with their shoppers—and share the message that #HalloweenIsHappening.

With growing excitement for the holiday, 80 percent of Americans now say that they will find fun, creative and safe ways to celebrate the Halloween season —which was up by 17 percent from July 2020. This Halloween won’t be business as usual, but if retailers and manufacturers come together, important Halloween traditions will carry on and provide a bit of spooky fun for families across the country.