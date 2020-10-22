Company: Justin's

Website: www.justins.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.29

Product Snapshot: Available in three varieties—Almond Butter, Honey Almond Butter and Dark Chocolate Chip Almond Butter—Justin's Almond Butter Protein Bars are made with 10g of plant-based protein, including Justin’s one-of-a-kind almond butter, giving consumers a new protein-packed offering to snack on. They also have 40 percent less sugar compared to the other guys. Justin’s Almond Butter Protein Bars are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free. These chilled bars can be enjoyed straight from the fridge or on your next road trip for a clean, sustainable snack that will keep you satiated.

The bars will be available at Whole Foods and Target, and will retail for $2.29 per bar