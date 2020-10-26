Company: Ultimation Industries, LLC

Website: www.ultimationinc.com

Equipment Snapshot: Ultimation Industries LLC, a business in conveyor technology and automation for over 30 years, launched a new range of industry 4.0 retrofit kits to convert existing legacy gravity conveyor systems to motor driven roller conveyors. The new product line integrates Interroll’s industry 4.0 DC Platform technology consisting of upgraded controls and EC5000 RollerDrives. The kits are perfect for growing companies that need an automated solution fast.

The retrofit kits consist of all necessary Interroll EC5000 RollerDrives, idler rollers, controllers, cables, sensors, drive belts, and power supplies required to convert gravity conveyor sections over to motorized conveyors. The new industry 4.0 kits are complete plug-and-play technology, which allows for quick installation and minimal downtime while utilizing existing frames and supports. These pre-engineered component sets enable plant maintenance teams to convert conveyors on a section-by-section basis over a few evenings or a weekend.

The retrofit kits utilize Zero Pressure Accumulation (ZPA) technology to convey parts along the conveyor system. ZPA technology allows for parts to automatically move zone by zone where they get close, but do not touch, the part in front of it. This is achieved by using one or more EC5000 RollerDrive per zone connected to Interroll’s Analog MultiControl Control Card, and photo eye sensors at the beginning and end of each motorized zone.

Every retrofit kit is customized according to the application requirements of each customer and their existing conveyor systems. Kits are available with 1.9” diameter rollers and for conveyor between frame widths ranging from 15” – 36”.

Ultimation’s Marketing and Sales Specialist, Kali Cresent, has assisted many companies with the conversion process. “Many customers are looking for a quick and simple solution to automate their current processes, but don’t have the time or capital available for a complete new conveyor system,” she said. “Our retrofit kits are customized to suit the customer’s requirements and offer an affordable and simple solution that just about anyone on the maintenance or engineering team can implement within just a few evenings or weekend.”

The kits complement the already popular modular MDR conveyor sections that Ultimation builds using both Interroll and Japanese supplier Itoh Denki MDR component sets. These 10’ conveyor modules are built in quick-ship configurations ready to run with all necessary motors, rollers, power supplies and sensors with pricing from around $1,421 for a 10’ module.

Ultimation’s sales and application engineering staff are equipped with the knowledge to assist and are happy to specify 24-volt DC retrofit components for conversion.

For more information about Ultimation Industries, visit https://www.ultimationinc.com.