Company: GoOats

Website: https://www.gooats.life/

Introduced: July 2019; January 2021

Distribution: Regional

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49

Product Snapshot: Oatmeal in a Ball? That’s right! No spoon, no bowl, but everything you love about oatmeal: wholesome steel cut oats, fresh dairy, spices, fruits, now on-the-go, with GoOats' handheld bite size heat-and-eat format. GoOats is helping consumers eat healthier at breakfast and anytime by delighting them with a fun to eat, convenient food that is hearty and appealing to children and adults alike. These bites are great for families, busy professionals on the go, as well as foodservice institutions; retirement communities, universities, hotels, schools/daycares.

Oatmeal in a Ball comes in four flavors: Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry, Maple Brown Sugar, and Cran-Walnut.

GoOats is currently available in Whole Foods Markets in the Mid-Atlantic and some of the Midwest, as well as Heinen’s Markets. As of January 2021, it can also be found in Fresh Markets and Gelson's. Go Oats can also be found at its online store.