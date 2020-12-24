Company: Bubba's Fine Foods
Website: bubbasfoods.com
Introduced: January 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $14.99 (6-count variety packs)
Product Snapshot: In January 2021, Bubba's Fine Foods will be releasing a new Savory Keto Nut Mix and a Sweet Glazed Keto Nut Mix.
- Savory Keto Nut Mix: Reminiscent of nostalgic childhood snacks, Bubba's Savory Keto Nut Mixes feature bold spices, premium nuts, and healthy seeds, including pumpkin and sunflower seeds. The new keto savory snack pack consists of 3g of net carbs, up to 7g of protein, and 19g of ideal fats.
- New savory flavors: Sour Cream & Chive, Pepperoni Pizza, and Traditional Recipe.
- Sweet Glazed Keto Nut Mix: Bubba's sweet glazed mixes quench (naughty) sweets cravings without the sugar. With only 3g of net carbs, up to 6g of protein, and 17g of nutritious fats per serving, Bubba's sweet new mixes are as flavorful as they are nutritious.
- New Sweet Glazed flavors: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Maple Cinnamon Praline, and Thai Sweet Chili.
Savory Keto Nut Mix Release for 2021:
- Pepperoni Pizza: Reminiscent of a well-known childhood snack food, Bubba’s Pepperoni Pizza flavor brings indulgent, nostalgic flavor to consumers with restricted diets. With three grams of net carbs, seven grams of protein, and 18 grams of nutritious fats, this flavor is the perfect go-anywhere, convenient snack for everyone who wants to snack like a kid again.
- Sour Cream and Chive: Featuring a blend of onion, chives, and garlic, Bubba’s Sour Cream and Chive flavor is made for consumers who are addicted to Sour Cream and Onion potato chips. Using only kitchen pantry ingredients, this flavor has nutritional values ideal for those on low-carb diets, including keto, and has unprocessed ingredients tailored for those on the paleo diet.
- Traditional Recipe: Following a consumer wave toward low-carb, keto dieting, Bubba’s Traditional Recipe provides ideal macros with an absolutely addictive flavor profile that tastes like you’re cheating. Using an indulgent blend of premium nuts and seeds like almonds, pecans, and pumpkin seeds mixed with spices like turmeric, paprika, and garlic, this Traditional Recipe is packaged in 1.2 ounce portion-controlled bags perfect for the on-the-go consumer.
Sweet Glazed Keto Nut Mix Release for 2021:
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: With every new product, Bubba is working to renovate the snack category by bringing indulgent, childhood snack flavors to the modern consumer on a restricted diet. Bubba’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor nails it with indulgent chunks of nuts, seeds, and chocolate that taste like grandma’s homemade cookie recipe… without the sugar and butter.
- Maple Cinnamon Praline: Inspired by the sweet molten, nutty caramel treats from the American south, Bubba’s Maple Cinnamon Praline is decadent snacking for consumers who demand healthy nutritional facts. With less than one gram of sugar, three grams of net carbs, and packed with protein and nutritious fats, this product profiles more like a state fair favorite than it does a healthy snack.
- Thai Sweet Chili: For consumers who enjoy a sweet heat, Bubba’s Thai Sweet Chili recipe is on-trend for spicy food lovers. With a delicate balance of spice from cayenne and red pepper and a touch of sweetness from erythritol, monk fruit extract, and stevia extract, this flavor has a little something for everyone.
Bubba’s Fine Foods are low-glycemic, certified paleo, grain-free, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and free of refined sugars and artificial flavorings.
Bubba's full line of snacks are available for purchased at www.bubbasfoods.com, Amazon, Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, Sprouts, The Fresh Market, King Soopers, and select retailers nationwide.