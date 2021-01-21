Company: Accraply / BW Packaging Systems

Website: www.accraply.com

Equipment Snapshot: Accraply has introduced the Sirius MK6, a heavy-duty, modular labeler designed for high-speed label applications. With repeatable, toolless changeovers, the Sirius MK6 reduces waste and saves time.

Designed for label applications with advanced machine capability requirements, the Sirius MK6 includes Accraply’s SmartLink HMI, providing easy access to efficiency reporting, preventative maintenance alerts and self-diagnosing software. Through this next-generation smart HMI, overall equipment effectiveness can also be measured, allowing operators to easily identify and order parts.

Joining the Sirius 100 and Trine modular labeling station, the Sirius MK6 is one of three labeling innovations engineered by Accraply in 2020. Jamie Clark, Accraply’s Pressure-Sensitive Product Line Leader, introduced the Sirius MK6 at the PACK EXPO Connects virtual trade show in November.

“The Sirius MK6 is designed for easy onboarding and operation,” Clark said. “Its operator interface includes video tutorials to walk you through setting it up, scheduling maintenance tasks to prevent breakdowns and using full servo integration to eliminate wear parts.”

Combined with the Comet series applicator, the Sirius MK6 provides precise, consistent label placement that is ideal for the pharmaceutical, food, contract packaging, automotive and industrial industries.

Accraply is one of several Barry-Wehmiller companies represented in BW Packaging Systems, which brings together the collective packaging capabilities of Accraply, BW Flexible Systems, BW Integrated Systems, Pneumatic Scale Angelus and Synerlink.