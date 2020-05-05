AMAC Technologies introduces ASL-300 shrink labeler

Company: AMAC Technologies

Website: https://amactechnologies.com

Equipment Snapshot: AMAC Technologies introduces their new ASL-300 shrink labeler. Featuring sturdy, intelligent and simple operation, this best-in-class labeler is ideal for mid-size processors and co-packers looking to elevate the shelf-appeal of their products. The system applies heat shrink labels and tamper-evident bands at speeds up to 300 containers per minute. With a compact, cantilevered design, the ASL-300 is built with servo-motors, robust construction and precision components at an affordable price point.

“What makes the ASL-300 standout is its impressive value. Drawing on my 30 years of experience in shrink labeling, we’ve created a more streamlined design with as few moving parts as possible – this reduces the upfront cost while also simplifying operations, changeover and maintenance,” said John Yamasaki, director of operations and national sales manager at AMAC Technologies. “The ASL-300 is a top-of-the-line labeler at a great price.

The ASL-300 applies labels to bottles, cans and canisters that are made from glass, plastic, tin or aluminum. Containers can be round, oval, oblong or even square, ranging in size from a few ounces to multiple gallons. The ASL-300 can also bundle two-for-one promo packs or apply tamper-evident seals and other kinds of neck bands, as well as shrink labels with perforation that fully extend over the top of the container. It’s suitable for a variety of industries including food, beverage, personal care, household products, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and more.

This linear, intermittent-motion, single-mandrel shrink labeler is built with heavy-gauge stainless steel construction and a powerful servo motor. Featuring a cantilevered design for simplified installation and changeover, it can be rolled up and braced to an existing conveyor. Open construction enables easy accessibility for cleaning and maintenance. The dual-roll film unwind and feed system allows continuous operation with only brief splicing stops. The label feeding mechanism features multiple tension-control dancers for jam-free feeding. Designed for ISO 9001/2200 facilities, the ASL-300 is a space-efficient solution with a footprint that’s only 34 inches wide and 43 inches long (86cm wide and 109cm long).

AMAC can tailor each ASL-300 with a variety of options to meet the needs of the customer. An optional cradle belt stopper allows labels to be applied to the middle of containers. Vertical and T perforation units add perforation to labels, such as for temper-evident bands. Certain container substrates and labels benefit from the optional label tamp-down device, which ensures the label is properly pressed down against the container for shrinking. For non-round containers, a dual timing screw assembly holds the packages in place during labeling. Optional motorized height adjustment ensures faster, simpler and more accurate height changes during changeover.

Label size changes are completed in five minutes on the HMI touchscreen with no tools or change parts. Changing over to a new container size can take as little as 30 minutes, depending on the complexity of the change.

To meet the needs of each customer, the ASL-300 is available with Allen-Bradley, Panasonic, Siemens or other PLC controls. It’s pre-programmed with user-friendly software that makes it easy to create and save new recipes. An 8-inch color touchscreen presents a large and intuitive user interface.

From design and manufacturing through to installation, start-up and operation, AMAC’s service team is available to help customers across North America 24/7 with technical and commercial support.