Company: Healright

Website: https://healright.com/

Introduced: Early 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: $5.71-$7.14 per serving

Healright, an innovator in the “Food As Medicine” movement, has announced the launch of healright.com as the worldwide exclusive platform to deliver its groundbreaking micronutrient bar to all. The patent-pending micronutrient and fiber formula found in Healright bars, was scientifically developed and clinically-tested in a fifteen year collaborative project with Children’s Hospital Oakland Research Institute (CHORI), now a part of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland, and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Healright micronutrient bars aren't your next diet bar. Healright is real food packed with micronutrients and fibers from superfood ingredients that dramatically improve your gut and heart health. Healright micronutrient bars are available exclusively at Healright.com in five delicious flavors in flexible subscription programs."

This core formula, known as the CHORI-bar during its research and development, was shown in clinical trials to improve a wide range of biomarkers linked to metabolic health and lower risk of chronic disease. These effects, published in peer reviewed journals, included improved cholesterol, triglycerides, reduced inflammation, insulin resistance, and even modest weight loss in just 8 weeks.

“We are so proud and honored to make these potentially life-changing benefits available in Healright micronutrient bars through healright.com,” said Faith Son, CEO of Advanced Micronutrition, makers of Healright. “Today’s COVID-19 pandemic reminds us more than ever of the importance of the strength and health of our bodies. At Healright, we believe in the food as medicine approach and it is our mission to support people on their wellness journey, in a way that is both effective and easy to maintain.”

Bruce N. Ames, a U.S. National Medal of Science recipient and senior scientist at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland (now retired), led the team that developed the CHORI-bar. He commented: “This bar, with its 15 vitamins, 15 minerals, insoluble and soluble fibers, is uniquely positioned to provide positive health outcomes by addressing micronutrient deficiencies that are linked to a range of chronic illnesses.”

Another key member of the original research team, Dr. Mark Shigenaga, discussed the early development of the bar. “In addition to restoring vitamin and mineral adequacy, the second major goal informing the product development was very simple: Keep the gut as strong as possible. Proper feeding of the gut wall is very important because not only does it make it stronger, but these nutrients help power the gut’s immune system needed to support a healthy microbiome. So, by providing those types of nutrients in the bar, you're helping to boost the physical strength and immunologic fitness of the GI tract, all of which is important for overall health,” he said.

The launch of Healright.com offers a serious dietary intervention to those interested in improving their metabolic and gut health. Healright Micronutrition Bars are available in five delicious flavors and in easy-to-start and maintain subscription programs. With Healright.com, consumers now have an easy, delicious, and effective way to put their health goals into action.