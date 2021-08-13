Barebells has officially hit GNC online and in select stores nationwide. The popular Cookies & Cream, Caramel Cashew, and Chocolate Dough can be now found online and at 400+ retail stores around the country as part of the brand’s coast-to-coast growth initiatives and soaring demand for their delicious bars.

“We are so excited to introduce our bars to GNC in store and online shoppers, and make Barebells more readily available to our existing consumers,” said Ben Jones, CEO of Barebells Functional Foods. “As we experience increased consumer demand, we look forward to expanding our reach and leveraging growth opportunities in the future.”

Formulated without palm oil, each bar delivers 20g of protein with no added sugar for a nutrient-dense protein punch that is rich in flavor. An ideal in-between-meal snack or decadent treat to satisfy the taste buds, Barebells has something for all. The distribution expansion into GNC meets growing consumer demand and satisfies those looking to eat happy and live healthy.

Inspired by America’s classic cookie flavor, Cookies & Cream features a creamy, chocolatey taste with a soft center. Caramel Cashew delivers a similar chocolate profile and a gooey texture, comparable to a dessert. Providing the ultimate chocolate fix, Chocolate Dough’s chocolate crisp coating offers a soft and crunchy finish.

