Company: Cremer

Website: www.cremer.com

Equipment Snapshot: Cremer, a supplier of product counting machines in the U.S. for a wide array of applications, has launched a line of hygiene-centric counting machines designed for easy wash-down. The WD Series is designed for precise counting and dispensing of individual food products in a variety of applications where cleanliness is paramount such as poultry, meat, seafood, cheese, confectionary, and bread products. The machines are specifically constructed to thrive in the harsh working environments typically encountered where washdown/wipedown procedures are necessary.

Counting food products by the piece is regarded as the most efficient, cost-effective alternative to modern weighing and pick-and-place systems for a wide range of products, as counting accuracy is not affected by small weight variations between individual pieces. Optical counting—as opposed to weight-centric quality control—guarantees that the net contents in terms of count is 100 percent accurate for both wholesale and retail packages. Optical counting also prevents product loss, avoids product wastage, and maximizes production efficiency.

The WD Series are scalable for varying production levels. Compatible with all industrial packaging machines, highlights include a compact footprint of just 60 centimeters, FDA-compliant product parts for processing both food and non-food products and streamlined tool-free disassembly.

Other features of the WD series include a product detection unit with 100 percent accuracy, hinged side panels for optimal cleanability and vibratory plates for product transport and separation. A timing hopper for discharging product counts is also built in, along with a vibratory sieve with collector tray. A Cremer counting machine is recognized for its limited number of moving parts and low contact surface, which makes cleaning a breeze.

The WD Series’ stainless-steel frame and contact parts are corrosion-resistant and designed for low-pressure hose wash and sanitizing chemicals. Additionally, the WD Series includes a separate parts trolley for convenient sanitizing. With its compact footprint, the WD series machines can easily be placed on a hygienic platform, on top of a Vertical Form Fill Seal (VFFS) bagmaker or over an indexing tray or carton conveyor. Fully customized hygienic counting machines are also available.

“Cremer’s WD Series of counting machines offer companies an attractive alternative to conventional weighing-based quality control procedures,” states Brian Pomponio, business development manager of Cremer North America. “Our counting systems are more exact, diminish costly product wastage and can help brand owners protect their valuable reputation by virtually eliminating customer complaints concerning undercounts.”