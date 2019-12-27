Gericke stainless steel sifters

Company: Gericke

Website: www.gerickegroup.com

Equipment Snapshot: Process equipment manufacturer Gericke USA, Somerset, NJ (www.gerickegroup.com), has unveiled a line of centrifugal sifters in stainless steel. Developed to offer its proprietary sifting system in a range of models that comply with FDA requirements, the line of stainless steel GS Sifters is manufactured in a choice of 304 or 316 stainless steel for installation in sanitary and corrosive environments, respectively. The versatile sifters are specified to condition granular and powdered products prior to entering production, to safely remove foreign matter from the product, and/or to separate the product into two streams based on the particle size between 40 μm to 5 mm, among other applications.

Ideal for flours, sugars, salts and other materials, the GS Series sifters in stainless steel feature a rotating paddle assembly that harnesses centrifugal force to pass fine particles through a mesh screen and divert oversized particles to the discharge. All set within a sealed, dust-tight housing, the screen and basket may be safely accessed within the machine for 360-degree visual inspection and quickly removed for complete cleaning and fast changeovers with minimal downtime.

The line of stainless steel GS Sifters comprises four standard models, each available with screen mesh sizes from 100 – 4,000 μm, throughput rates up to 120 tons/hr. and a choice of surface finishes to suit the material. Custom models are also offered.

