Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) has announced plans to close its manufacturing facility in Columbus, Georgia by Spring 2022. The plant currently employs 326 individuals in the production of candy, crackers, cookies, nuts and bars. The closure comes after a careful review of the Snacks division’s manufacturing operations.

The Columbus plant was acquired in 2018 as part of Campbell’s acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance. Campbell plans to operate the Columbus facility for up to 18 months and will shut it down in phases as part of a carefully managed process. All impacted employees will receive support, including severance or separation packages, as well as career counseling and transition support.

Valerie Oswalt, executive vice president and president, Campbell Snacks said, “Closing one of our facilities is a very difficult decision. The Columbus plant is the oldest in our manufacturing network, making it difficult to retrofit. Our Columbus team is talented and dedicated, and we are committed to assisting them through this transition.”

At 94-years-old, Columbus is the oldest plant in the Campbell network. The age of the plant and the reduced consumer demand for non-core products made at Columbus were key factors in deciding to close the plant. Campbell will phase out of the production of candy under the Lance brand and will shift production of its higher demand Lance, Emerald and Late July snacks across the division’s manufacturing network.

The Columbus operation is formerly known as Tom’s Foods and was acquired by Lance in 2005. Founded in 1927 by Tom Huston, the Columbus plant had several ownership changes throughout its history.

Campbell Snacks is the snacking division of the Campbell Soup Company. The Campbell Snacks portfolio features iconic brands in leading market positions in attractive snacking categories, including Cape Cod potato chips, Farmhouse bread and cookies, Goldfish crackers, Kettle Brand potato chips, Lance sandwich crackers, Late July snacks, Milano cookies, Pretzel Crisps, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels and more.