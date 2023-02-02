To continue to protect the Mikesell’s brand, so it can remain viable in the market and continue to move forward, Mikesell’s is announcing that it intends to transition all Mikesell’s brand and intellectual property rights to another quality snack food manufacturer, as soon as possible. The exact timeline remains uncertain. Accordingly, Mike-Sell’s Inc. is beginning to wind down its manufacturing, distribution, and administrative operations to proceed with an orderly liquidation of its assets. The liquidation of its assets will begin immediately and continue over the next several months.

While the company has not finalized the terms, according to a representative, it is working to facilitate the necessary conversations for approvals that will allow for an uninterrupted supply of Mikesell’s products.

“The Mikesell’s family and team wish to thank the community, consumers, and partners for their love and support over the past 112+ years,” shares Luke Mapp, president of Mikesell’s. “Our family will long remember the fan love, the friendships, and the wins along the way the most.”

The company states that its human resources team will remain available to address employee concerns and questions, and to share any resources that are or may become available. Mikesell’s customers, vendors, and business partners reportedly have also been notified.

