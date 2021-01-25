Tastepoint by IFF, an agile product development partner known for empowering customers with a fresh take on taste, will soon complete a series of strategic growth initiatives to expand its footprint on both coasts. The coming together of iconic legacy flavor companies, backed by the power of IFF, is the distinctive foundation on which Tastepoint’s success was built, and now Tastepoint will service customers nationwide with even more unique capabilities and taste solutions. Expansion initiatives include upgrades to current East and West Coast facilities and two brand-new constructions—the Tastepoint Greater Los Angeles Creative Center and the Culinary Center in Tastepoint’s Philadelphia headquarters. With customers’ needs in mind, the new developments consist of enhanced flavor creation capabilities, new application and support labs, the integration of collaborative customer working spaces, and the official transition of the former Frutarom flavors facility to the Tastepoint Greater Los Angeles Manufacturing Center.

“Consumers’ drive for unique taste experiences that excite all the senses is accelerating at a remarkable pace,” said Erica Reiner, general manager, Tastepoint by IFF. “These bold moves broaden Tastepoint’s capabilities and demonstrate our dedication to a strong research and development pipeline that serves to solve customer challenges and craft consumer delight.”

Tastepoint Philadelphia

Tastepoint’s headquarters in South Philadelphia now features brand-new spaces that optimize capabilities in flavor development and customer ideation. Complete with custom-designed equipment, a chef-appointed culinary kitchen and master baker-approved pastry arts lab provide the ultimate customer experience through engagement, education and collaboration.

Driven by strong consumer demand, a new Health Concepts lab is dedicated to testing nutrition and health products for performance and stability. Additionally, dairy and beverage pilot plants, as well as the Application labs for Sweet Goods, Beverage, Dairy, Savory and Flavor Portfolio have been fully renovated. The space also features a newly updated analytical lab with several gas chromatography-mass spectrometers to broaden abilities. These upgrades allow Tastepoint to stay continuously dedicated to flavor and end-to-end product development innovation.

Tastepoint’s Manufacturing Center in Northeast Philadelphia has also been extensively revamped to advance flavor production capabilities.

Tastepoint Greater Los Angeles

Tastepoint’s West Coast footprint expansion involves construction of a new Creative Center, scheduled to open May 2021, and upgrades to an existing Manufacturing Center. The new state-of-the-art facilities allow for more accessible customer engagement and a significantly expanded customer base. The Creative Center will be equipped with a culinary center, flavor creation, and application and analytical labs. The upgrades to the Manufacturing Center include new production capabilities for vitamin blends, oil powders and spice blends, as well as the integration of new technologies to enhance spray-dry and emulsion flavor capabilities.

“Our success is defined by our customers’ success,” said Debra Missel, technical director. “Everything we do is designed to help meet their market needs, grow their business and distinguish themselves in their space. These upgrades allow for Tastepoint to be a seamless extension of our customers’ product development capabilities.”