Tastepoint by IFF, an ingredient supplier and product development partner, focused on the dynamic small- to mid-sized market, has fulfilled a series of strategic growth initiatives, officially expanding its footprint to Greater Los Angeles. The ceremonial ribbon-cutting marks the grand opening of a new, cutting-edge creative center. In tandem with upgrades to its nearby manufacturing center, Tastepoint is now poised to service customers nationwide with expanded capabilities and services

“The completion of extensive upgrades across all of our North American facilities allows us to solve customer challenges in exceptional ways and serve as a seamless extension of their capabilities," said Erica Reiner, general manager, Tastepoint by IFF. “Our bold perspective has always been confidently backed by the latest technologies and advancements in the world of Taste, but now we’re better equipped to move our customers forward.”

Fostering more accessible engagement for customers located closer to the West Coast, the new facility is outfitted with Flavor Creation and Design labs to support Culinary, Bakery, Bars, Confectionery, and Beverage. The creative center is enhanced by the extensive resources of IFF, complete with a collaborative space that supports full product design by leveraging the portfolio of IFF ingredients, such as proteins, hydrocolloids, natural colors, flavors, and food protection. Additionally, the upgrades to the manufacturing center include new production capabilities for seasoning blends and spray dry products, as well as the integration of new technologies to enhance emulsion flavor capabilities.

“We are incredibly energized by our West Coast growth,” said Patty McCormick, design director, Tastepoint by IFF. “This expanded access to our Creative and Design teams will undoubtedly ignite innovation that meets the product development needs of our customers and their consumers. Expertly combining tools and technologies to create customized taste experiences for brands is central to our design model.”