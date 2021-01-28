DouxMatok, a food-tech company, pioneering the development of efficient and nutritious flavor delivery technologies, announces today the appointment of Lorraine Niba as VP of Sales NA and Jim Schulok as VP of Applications to its U.S. based team. Niba and Schulok join as DouxMatok readies to enter a phase of accelerated growth with the introduction of Incredo Sugar—a sugar reduction solution based on real cane sugar and its flagship product recognized as a special mention in TIME’s ‘Best Inventions of 2020’—to the North American market.

Niba brings over a decade of experience in scaling new, specialty ingredients, joining from Ingredion Inc., a Fortune 500 global ingredients manufacturer, where she led business strategy and product portfolio for the company’s Global Nutrition Platform and a specialty sales development team focused on commercialization of new innovation products. Schulok brings nearly 25 years of executive leadership experience in product development and R&D with Mondelez and Kraft Foods, across a variety of categories and technologies, including chocolate, beverages, coffee, snacking and biscuits, and leading multiple projects with brands including Oreo, Cadbury, Ritz, belVita, Milka and Capri Sun.

With their vast expertise in the food and ingredient industries, the addition of Niba and Schulok to the leadership team will propel DouxMatok to execute U.S. market expansion plans and establish strategic partnerships with food companies in order to further its mission to inspire people to eat healthier, while substantially lowering the global sugar footprint.

To date, DouxMatok has been encouraged by continued success and credibility through various strategic partnerships, which resulted in great tasting products made with Incredo® Sugar, reinforcing the current opportunity for accelerated growth in North America. In October 2020, DouxMatok also announced a partnership with Roger Sugars Inc. (TSX:RSI), parent of Lantic Inc., to manufacture Incredo Sugar and make supplies readily available for new product launches.

“I am excited to play a role in bringing this cutting-edge solution to the U.S. market and introducing the possibilities to food manufacturers so that together, we can tackle this mission and provide consumers with delicious, better-for-you options,” noted Niba. Schulok added, “I’m thrilled to join the DouxMatok team at such a pivotal moment for the company as it expands its footprint into a priority market here in the U.S. The next phase of growth for the company will help food brands address key consumer needs and preferences, and I’m confident that Incredo Sugar is an innovation that will pioneer the entire industry.”

Based on real cane sugar, Incredo Sugar improves the efficiency of sugar delivery to the sweet taste receptors and enhances the perception of sweetness, enabling substantial sugar reduction in baked goods, confectionery, spreads, chocolates and snacks without compromising taste, mouthfeel, or texture. In response to consumer needs and preferences for limiting sugar consumption, Incredo Sugar empowered solutions, with nutritional fibers and proteins to replace the bulk of the sugar reduced, deliver great taste experiences and enhance nutritional values of sweet food products while reducing sugar consumption.

“We, at DouxMatok, know that ground-breaking technologies need a great, dedicated team, and experienced and passionate industry leaders, and with the addition of Lorraine Niba and Jim Schulok to lead our North America team, we’ll be able to turn our Incredo mission into reality,” said Eran Baniel, CEO and Co-Founder of DouxMatok. “Their combined experience, specifically with R&D and scaling new, innovative products, will help us inspire food manufacturers, brands and consumers in North America alike to prioritize tastier and healthier food options powered by Incredo® Sugar.”

To learn more about DouxMatok and keep an eye out for announcements from Incredo Sugar, please visit douxmatok.com or follow along on LinkedIn.