ProMach, a worldwide company in packaging machinery solutions, announced that it has acquired the assets of KHS Bartelt, a provider of packaging systems for the food and confectionery, beverage, home and personal care, pharmaceutical, chemical, and tobacco industries. The addition of Sarasota, Florida-based Bartelt expands ProMach’s business with an additional North American base for flexible packaging solutions and further strengthens ProMach’s portfolio of pouch packaging solutions. Additionally, the acquisition includes the assets of KHS Kayat and KHS Scandia, expanding ProMach’s offerings with cartoning, shrink wrapping, shrink bundling, case packing, and tray packing systems.

Bartelt, founded in 1941 by Harold and Donald Bartelt in Rockford, Illinois, is a pioneer in the packaging automation industry, with the Bartelt brothers developing numerous designs and patents for the very first-generation horizontal form fill & seal (HFFS) technology. In 1949, they introduced the original Intermittent Motion platform to form, fill, and seal flexible film pouches, and this system quickly became the industry’s benchmark poucher and one of the most widely sold HFFS machines, with nearly 4,000 systems shipped worldwide. In 1977, Bartelt relocated to Sarasota, Florida, where it established a large manufacturing facility to handle increased demand. Bartelt was subsequently acquired in 2003 by KHS, Inc., a provider of filling and packaging solutions, continuing to go-to-market until present day as KHS Bartelt.

“Bartelt, Scandia, and Kayat expand our product offerings and allow us to bring an even more complete portfolio of solutions to our customers,” said Mark Anderson, ProMach president and CEO. “Together, they bring over 215 combined years of packaging solutions to the marketplace, with a strong and established customer base. We welcome their team to ProMach where we will continue producing and supporting all three brands out of the Sarasota facility and look forward to providing the customers of these respected brands with new products and innovations as well as dedicated parts and customer service programs in the years ahead.”

Bartelt horizontal fill & seal as well as form fill & seal systems can produce a wide range of pouch types and sizes for food and non-food products, including sachets, shaped pouches, bottom gusset pouches, three-sided seal pouches, four-sided seal pouches, and stand-up pouches for dry products or liquids, including single-serve products. Machines feature a hygienic, open, and modular design capable of running up to 150 pouches per minute, with both mechanically driven and servo driven configurations offered. Value-added optional features including resealable press-to-close zippers and ultrasonic top sealing are also available.

Bartelt joins ProMach’s Flexibles & Trays business line along with existing ProMach product brands Matrix, FLtècnics, Southern, and Ossid, as well as distributed partnerships with Toyo Jidoki and INVpack brands. “When ProMach first launched our flexible packaging initiatives our singular vision was for customers to have a truly consultative partner to help them select the best flexible package for each unique project and application,” said Troy Snader, ProMach senior vice president. “We’ve made numerous investments over the years to deliver on that vision, adding both domestic and international OEMs and expanded partnerships to our lineup. We are now well-positioned with VFFS systems, stickpack and sachet packaging systems, pre-made pouch packaging systems, and with the addition of Bartelt, one of the broadest HFFS solution ranges in the market with mechanical and servo controlled linear, carousel, walking beam, and gripper/clip style systems to handle nearly any pouch packaging need.”

The assets of Scandia and Kayat, which both operate out of the Sarasota, Florida facility, were also included in the acquisition. Founded by Wilhelm Bronander Sr. in 1918 in Fairfield, New Jersey, Scandia provides a wide range of overwrapping and cartoning systems, primarily for the confectionery, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and home and personal care industries. In 2018, Scandia was purchased by KHS, Inc., continuing to go-to-market until present day as KHS Scandia. Kayat was founded by Bob Kayat in 1978 in Wallingford, Connecticut, and provides a wide range of shrink wrapping, case packing, tray packing, and tray stacking systems, primarily for the food and beverage industries. In 2003, Kayat was purchased by KHS, Inc., continuing to go-to-market until present day as KHS Kayat.

“We have had a strong and successful run with these terrific packaging brands and have built a tremendous team in our Florida office,” said Donald Deubel, president & CEO of KHS USA. “Working with a respected packaging company like ProMach that shares the same customer focus as KHS, I am confident that both the employees and customers of Bartelt, Scandia, and Kayat will be in good hands as this next chapter begins. We are grateful to the customers we’ve been fortunate to serve over the past two decades and we are certain that ProMach will provide the ongoing service and support they require to continue delivering products to their consumers for many years to come.”

“We are delighted to welcome the entire Bartelt team to the ProMach family,” said Ryan McCart, ProMach president, Secondary Packaging. “We will be investing in Bartelt, their facility, their people, and their related brands as we work to grow their business and firmly position them among the market leaders in their space. Existing customers from Bartelt, Scandia, and Kayat can all expect timely and responsive support from the ProMach team with documentation, training, service, retrofits, conversions, upgrades, and spare parts available to the thousands of machines that are in the field today. And many of our current ProMach retort, filling, pharma, end of line, and labeling and coding customers that are already using or have future plans to use pouches and other flexible packages for their products now have an even stronger partner to work with for the long-term future.”

For more information about Bartelt please call them at +1 (941) 359-4000 or visit them online at www.BarteltPackaging.com.