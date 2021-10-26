Matrix is teaming up with other ProMach brands to launch a new blog connecting readers with helpful information and guidance on packaging equipment solutions around ProMach’s Flexibles and Trays business line.

Flexible Packaging Insider contains a mix of insightful Q&As, tech tips, and other thought-leadership columns to help guide readers toward making their next flexible packaging or tray project a success.

Matrix manufactures a variety of vertical form fill seal, stickpack, sachet, and pre-made pouch packaging machines for a variety of food-focused industries, including cheese and dairy, bakery, coffee and tea, IQF and frozen products, and snack foods, as well as the nutraceutical, pet food, and non-food markets. Matrix is part of ProMach’s Flexibles and Trays business line; content to the blog will be updated regularly and supplied by Matrix, as well as other brands within the Flexibles and Trays business line.

Blog readers will find useful posts already live, including:

In addition to being an industry-leading manufacturer of vertical form fill seal machines, Matrix is the master distributor of global flexible packaging brands INVpack, and Pacraft (formerly Toyo Jidoki).

Flexible Packaging Insider is the 14th blog published as part of the ProMach Blog Network. To stay up-to-date with the latest discussions in flexibles and tray packaging equipment, subscribe to the Flexible Packaging Insider here.







