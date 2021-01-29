Company: Cargill

Website: www.cargill.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Cargill's new specialty, powder-like sea salt is ideal for applications that require extremely fine sizing for blending, including dry soup, cereal, flour and spice mixes, as well as for topping snack foods. Its small size also offers unique functional benefits, as compared to traditional granular salt options. For example, its ultra-fine cut adheres better to food, resulting in less fall-off and less salt waste.

Formulators will also note differences in solubility. Sea Salt Flour dissolves faster in liquids than typical salt crystals, creating a more evenly saturated brine that saves processing time and resources. The fine particles also provide a faster salty flavor burst by increasing the rate of dissolution in the mouth. This increased perception of saltiness may enable a reduction in sodium and helps enhance other flavors.

Other benefits of the new Sea Salt Flour include enhanced blendability, which results in a more consistent distribution of flavor and color, and minimizes pockets of salty bursts. The powder-like product improves texture, too, as the ultra-fine cut crystals deliver a smooth, even consistency for an undetected presence in food. This is especially valuable in food applications where it’s crucial to eliminate grittiness.

Not only does Cargill Salt’s Sea Salt Flour deliver a superior performance, but it also has a compelling story. It’s harvested authentically with the power of the sun, wind, and time in at the company’s solar salt ponds in the San Francisco Bay. It’s also extremely pure, averaging ~99.9 percent NaCl.