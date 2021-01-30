The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the appointment of 31 individuals to serve on the National Potato Promotion Board. The appointees will serve three-year terms from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2023.

Members appointed or reappointed are:

• Jason Davenport, California

• Jared B. Smith, Colorado

• Kasey Poulson, Idaho

• Mitch Bitter, Idaho

• Mike Larsen, Idaho

• Steve Elfering, Idaho

• Jeff Blanksma, Idaho

• Wesley Jacob Pahl, Idaho

• Eric Searle, Idaho

• Ryan Christensen, Idaho

• Jace Jensen, Idaho

• Tyson Ruff, Idaho

• Ryan Lee Tucker, Michigan

• John Coombs Jr., New Jersey

• Brian Mahany, New York

• Jeff Jennings, North Carolina

• Camburn Shephard, North Dakota

• Kyle Michael, Ohio

• Michael B. Kirsch, Oregon

• Bill Walker, Oregon

• Wayne Montgomery, Rhode Island

• H. Bruce Richardson Jr., Virginia

• Adam W. Weber, Washington

• Shelley Olsen, Washington

• Austin Ochoa, Washington

• James Baker, Washington

• Mike Pink, Washington

• Wendy Dykstra, Wisconsin

• Kevin Hachey, Canada

• Clifton Smith, Canada

• Kim M. Cupelli, Idaho, Importer

The 98-member board is comprised of 92 producers, five importers and one public member.

More information about the board is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) National Potato Promotion Board webpage and on the board’s website at potatoesusa.com.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight to 21 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity and is paid for by industry assessments.