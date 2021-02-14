Company: American Key Food Products

Website: www.AKFPonline.com

Ingredient Snapshot: American Key Food Products (AKFP) has launched its Organic Native Tapioca Starch, adding a versatile, clean-label ingredient to its portfolio of specialized cassava-based and organic offerings.

Derived from the root of the cassava plant, this native, not modified, starch is certified gluten-free, and is paleo- and vegan-friendly. This unique starch is also grain-free, nut-free and non-GMO verified, making it an essential addition to the food developer’s better-for-you and clean-label toolbox.

Says AKFP COO Mel Festejo, “We have invested many years in developing specialized, high quality, gluten-free, cassava-based ingredients that have unique characteristics and are better-for-you. Now we are expanding into organic cassava or tapioca ingredients, as we have found that consumers seeking the benefits of cassava ingredients often prefer organic ingredients as well. So, this native tapioca starch is a natural extension to our line of gluten-free starches and flours.”

AKFP’s Organic Native Tapioca Starch is effective as a thickener, filler, binder and stabilizer in baked goods, extruded snacks, frozen foods, dry mixes, soups, sauces, gravies and other products. It is a natural ingredient made in facilities that only process tapioca, or cassava, products without chemicals. AKFP assures that its ingredients meet high levels of quality and food safety demanded by the food industry.