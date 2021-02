Partake Foods' allergy-friendly cookies are now available at more than 1,950 Kroger stores nationwide.

As an allergy-friendly cookie company, Partake is making its products more accessible by partnering with Kroger. Kroger will carry the following flavors: Carrot Cake, Birthday Cake, Cookie Butter & Ginger Snap.

All of Partake's products are always free of the top 8 allergens, gluten-free and contain no-GMOs, and are available for $5.99 per box.