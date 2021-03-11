Company: Veggie Grain Boutique!

Website: www.veggiecakes.us

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $12.99

Product Snapshot: Veggie Grain Boutique! recently released a 100 percent Whole Grain Veggie Cakes Baking Mix, as well as a Whole Grain Corn/Plant Based Mix, and a 100 percent Whole Grain Baking Mix.

Make great tasting whole grain muffins, cobblers, loaves, desserts, cakes, and pancakes! Bake with fresh fruits and veggies for the best results, made with only naturally wholesome ingredients. 19 grams of Whole Grains per serving! Non-GMO + Clean Label. Bake healthfully flavorful muffins and cobblers using Veggie Cakes Boutique! Baking Mix. Nutrition statements for our recipes are available on the company's recipe page, and are aligned with USDA School Food Guidelines.