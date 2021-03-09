ASAE has announced that Emily Bowers, vice president of education and operations, BEMA, and Kelly Allen, senior manager of membership and meetings, have earned the Certified Association Executive (CAE®) designation. The CAE is the highest professional credential in the association industry.

To be designated as a Certified Association Executive, an applicant must have experience with nonprofit organization management, complete a minimum of 100 hours of specialized professional development, pass a stringent examination in association management, and pledge to uphold a code of ethics. To maintain the certification, individuals must undertake ongoing professional development and activities in association and nonprofit management. More than 4.500 association professionals currently hold the CAE credential. The CAE Program is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).