Pizza lovers everywhere will be excited to hear that Quinn is launching the first gluten-free Pizzeria Filled Pretzel Nugget. The snack debuted at Walmart stores across the country on May 1. This twist on a nostalgic snack has been reinvented with better-for-you ingredients and ups the ante with savory flavors jam-packed into a crunchy gluten-free pretzel nugget.

Made with a blend of lentil and sorghum flour, an ancient grain that is naturally gluten-free and better for the environment due to its drought-tolerant properties, along with sundried tomato powder that can be traced to the fields of Northern California, Quinn continues reinventing classic snacks using real food, no natural flavors, and ingredients you can trace back to the source.

Quinn “Pizzeria” Pretzel Nuggets are certified gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan-friendly, and made without corn, soy, wheat, and dairy. This first-to-market product can be found in Walmart stores across the country, Wakefern, and online via Amazon, Thrive Market, and on Quinn’s direct-to-consumer website, with an SRP of $5.49.

