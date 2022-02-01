Experienced financial leader Brian Gill has joined Bob’s Red Mill as chief financial officer, to lead the global natural food brand’s finance and accounting departments and help drive business growth and performance. He fills the position most recently held by Trey Winthrop, who has been named Bob’s Red Mill CEO following the retirement of Dennis Vaughn.

Gill’s 20 years of experience includes finance and organizational management for global manufacturing companies FLIR Systems, Inc. and ESCO Corporation, as well as worldwide financial organization Deloitte & Touche, LLP. He has strong expertise in driving large company operations while maintaining growth and profitability, as well as partnering with leadership teams to help develop and implement strategies for new products and operational excellence.

He will work closely with Winthrop and the Bob’s Red Mill Board of Directors, which includes founder and president Bob Moore, to drive strategy for the employee-owned company.

“Brian has the ideal blend of executive experience and boots-on-the-ground operational knowledge,” said Winthrop. “I look forward to working with him to drive the business forward, expanding into new product categories while maintaining leadership in the whole grains and baking segments we’re known for. Together, I am confident we’ll continue to grow our leadership position in the natural foods industry.”