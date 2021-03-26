The Washington red raspberry industry is thrilled to announce Rubicon Bakers’ newest flavor: Vegan Lemon Raspberry Cupcakes. The industry worked with Rubicon Bakers’ research and development team to feature a Washington red raspberry puree in both the filling and icing—the perfect complement to Rubicon’s light and citrusy vegan lemon cupcake.

“We believe in creating indulgent and delicious baked goods you can feel good about eating, and our new Vegan Lemon Raspberry Cupcake is no exception. The pink color in the icing and filling comes entirely from the rich red raspberry puree we source from Washington red raspberry growers," said Andrew Stoloff and Leslie Crary, co-owners of Rubicon Bakers. "We’re proud to be working with the Washington red raspberry growers to bring this delicious new cupcake flavor and are thrilled to see our customers already falling in love with it too!”

The partnership not only introduces a new way to enjoy Washington red raspberries but also contributes to a greater social mission. Rubicon Bakers is a Certified B Corporation, committed to using its business as a force for good and helping people rebuild their lives by employing, training, and supporting those in need of a second chance. Rubicon Bakers seeks to “Bake a Better World” through its mission to help transform lives, its conscious business practices and the sourcing of honest ingredients free from artificial flavors, colors and preservatives like Washington red raspberries.

Rubicon Bakers’ newest vegan flavor uses Washington red raspberry puree to create an icing featuring a rich pink hue and sweet-tart raspberry flavor achieved using just raspberries. Washington red raspberries are grown for processing and picked at the peak of ripeness and frozen within hours of being harvested, locking in flavor and nutrition. Washington red raspberry puree is made from raspberries alone and frozen using cold air to maintain the fruit’s flavor, color and nutrient integrity.

For the first time ever, the logo of the Washington Red Raspberry Commission, which represents the growers who produce 90 percent of the country’s frozen red raspberry crop, will be prominently featured on a consumer packaged good. The commission proudly boasts about its affiliation with Rubicon Bakers too.

“It’s always a pleasure to introduce the many benefits of Washington red raspberries to research and development teams looking for natural and delicious ingredients, but this particular effort is special,” said Henry Bierlink, executive director of the Washington Red Raspberry Commission. “This is bigger than raspberries and cupcakes. We commend Rubicon Bakers for its commitment to hire and support those with significant barriers to employment and couldn’t be prouder to be a part of a mission that helps change people’s lives for the better.”

The Vegan Lemon Raspberry Cupcake is the newest addition to Rubicon Bakers’ popular line of vegan cupcakes. They are currently available at Raley’s Supermarkets throughout Northern California and Nevada, New Seasons Market in the Portland, Oregon metro area, and PCC Community Markets in the greater Seattle area. Rubicon Bakers is expanding distribution of the new Vegan Lemon Raspberry flavor along the West Coast and nationwide over the next couple months. Cupcakes are packaged in a 4-pack clamshell with a suggested retail price of $5.99.