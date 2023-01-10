Consumers nationwide can now purchase Rubicon Bakers' Vegan Lemon Raspberry Cupcakes at over 380 Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide. Sprouts is the latest retailer to feature this creative collaboration between Washington red raspberry farmers and the Certified B Corporation, Rubicon Bakers. The cupcakes will be available for a limited time as part of Sprouts' seasonal citrus event beginning December 26 and running until March 5.

The Washington red raspberry industry partnered with Rubicon Bakers' Research and Development team to feature a Washington red raspberry puree in both the filling and icing—complementing Rubicon's light and citrusy vegan lemon cupcake.

"We can't think of anything better than a delicious cupcake that gives back to the community," said Liz Aquino, director of bakery at Sprouts Farmers Market. "We carefully curate an assortment of better-for-you products and ingredients, like Washington red raspberries, paired with purpose-driven people and companies, like Rubicon Bakers. These Vegan Lemon Raspberry Cupcakes are the ideal product for us to feature in our stores. Our customers are going to love the taste while supporting a great cause."

Rubicon Bakers helps people rebuild their lives by employing, training, and supporting people in need of a second chance. Many of its employees have experienced significant barriers to employment, including housing insecurity, incarceration, substance use disorders, and other systemic challenges. Rubicon Bakers seeks to "Bake a Better World" through its mission to help transform lives, its conscious business practices, and the sourcing of honest ingredients free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives like Washington red raspberries.

"We believe in creating baked goods you can feel good about enjoying, and our Vegan Lemon Raspberry Cupcakes are no exception," said Andrew Stoloff and Leslie Crary, co-owners of Rubicon Bakers. "We're thrilled to have this cupcake featured at Sprouts and love seeing how excited our customers continue to be about this product. We're proud to continue working with Washington red raspberry growers!"

Rubicon Bakers' Vegan Lemon Raspberry Cupcakes use Washington red raspberry puree to create a delicious icing featuring a rich pink hue and sweet-tart raspberry flavor achieved using only raspberries. Grown by family farmers—many of them multi-generational—Washington red raspberries are picked at the peak of ripeness and frozen within hours of being harvested, locking in flavor and nutrition.

"It's always a pleasure to introduce the many benefits of Washington red raspberries to research and development teams looking for natural and delicious ingredients, but this particular effort is special," said Henry Bierlink, executive director, Washington Red Raspberry Commission. "This is bigger than raspberries and cupcakes. We commend Rubicon Bakers for its commitment to hire and support those with significant barriers to employment."

The 4-pack of Vegan Lemon Raspberry Cupcakes is part of Rubicon Bakers' popular line of vegan cupcakes available at Sprouts Farmers Market and other retailers nationwide.