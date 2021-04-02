Company: Rubicon Bakers

Website: rubiconbakers.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: Rubicon Bakers has announced its newest flavor: Vegan Lemon Raspberry Cupcakes.

Rubicon Bakers’ newest vegan flavor uses Washington red raspberry puree to create an icing featuring a rich pink hue and sweet-tart raspberry flavor achieved using just raspberries. Washington red raspberries are grown for processing and picked at the peak of ripeness and frozen within hours of being harvested, locking in flavor and nutrition. Washington red raspberry puree is made from raspberries alone and frozen using cold air to maintain the fruit’s flavor, color and nutrient integrity.

The Vegan Lemon Raspberry Cupcake is the newest addition to Rubicon Bakers’ popular line of vegan cupcakes. They are currently available at Raley’s Supermarkets throughout Northern California and Nevada, New Seasons Market in the Portland, Oregon metro area, and PCC Community Markets in the greater Seattle area. Rubicon Bakers is expanding distribution of the new Vegan Lemon Raspberry flavor along the West Coast and nationwide over the next couple months. Cupcakes are packaged in a 4-pack clamshell with a suggested retail price of $5.99.